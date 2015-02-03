Study: DirecTV LatAm Subs Could Surpass U.S. in 2015

DirecTV is poised to finish 2015 with more subscribers to its satellite TV service in Latin America than in the United States for the first time in its history, according to research group Dataxis.

Latin America has been an increasingly important market for the satellite company over the years, but it has traditionally lagged behind the U.S. in terms of its subscriber base. But with declining customers in the U.S. and an emerging middle class in Latin America that dominance is about to shift.

As of Q3 2014, 51.7% of DirecTV’s 39.1 million global customers were in the United States, with the remaining 48.3% scattered across Latin America and the Caribbean.

