Study: Digital Strategy Key to Reaching Hispanic Americans

Having a clear digital media strategy is imperative in reaching Hispanic Americans, who are setting the pace in the U.S. for using mobile devices, the Interet and television in their daily lives.

That's according to the results of a study by digital marketing firm Specific Media and brand marketer SMG Multicultural; titled "Hispanic Americans Foreshadow the Future of Media," the study further confirms other research suggesting Hispanic Americans spend more time online and are more receptive to advertisements in general than non-Hispanic Americans, the companies said.

For example, the study found that Hispanic Americans spent an average of 31 hours a week on the Internet, 83 percent more time than non-Hispanic Americans, who spend 21 hours a week online. Moreover, they also spend nearly four times as long shopping online via websites or apps.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.