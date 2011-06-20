Study: Consumers Spend More Time With Mobile Apps Than Web

A new study has found that users are spending more time on mobile apps than the web, with the average user spending 81 minutes on mobile apps each up versus 74 for the web, according to Flurry Analytics.

That is a huge change from only a year ago, when daily web usage outpaced mobile apps by 64 minutes to 43 minutes and is even more notable because the Internet usage figure includes web access from both computers and mobile devices.

"This stat is even more remarkable if you consider that it took less than three years for native mobile apps to achieve this level of usage, driven primarily by the popularity of iOS and Android platforms," wrote Charles Newark-French in a blog post announcing the results.

Newark-French also noted that the 81 minutes of mobile app usage represented 91% growth over the last year, versus a 16% increase in time spent online, and that the mobile app growth was driven primarily by the fact that users were initiating more sessions rather than spending more time with each app.

Most popular category of mobile apps in terms of time spent with them was games, accounting for 47% of the time spent on mobile apps, followed by social networking (32%), news (9%), entertainment (7%) and other (5%).