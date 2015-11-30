Study: Chromecast Tops Streaming Media Charts

Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter topped the media streamer market in the third quarter of 2015 on a global basis, Strategy Analytics found in a new study.

About 9.2 million devices were shipped in Q3 in the category. As the chart shows, Google Chromecast was tops, with a 35% share of the market, followed by the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Strategy Analytics noted that global shipments of all connected TV devices, including smart TV, Blu-ray players, game consoles and streaming players, reached 53 million units in Q3, and are on target to reach 221 million units for all of 2015. That’s a growth rate of 17%, the firm said.

