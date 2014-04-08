Trending

Study: Amazon Streams Past Hulu & Apple Streaming

By

The volume of video streams originating from Amazon has tripled in the past year, allowing it to zoom past Hulu and Apple, according to data culled by Qwilt, a provider of “transparent” caching systems that counts Mediacom Communications among its customers.

According to Qwilt’s study of U.S. MSO broadband data, Amazon Instant Video traffic jumped 278% on “some” operator networks in March versus the year earlier.

The numbers come into play as Amazon looks to juice those numbers further with the launch of Fire TV, an Android-powered box that is tightly integrated with Amazon's own video streaming and electronic sell-through services but also provides access to other apps, including Netflix, Hulu Plus and Showtime Anytime.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.