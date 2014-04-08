Study: Amazon Streams Past Hulu & Apple Streaming

The volume of video streams originating from Amazon has tripled in the past year, allowing it to zoom past Hulu and Apple, according to data culled by Qwilt, a provider of “transparent” caching systems that counts Mediacom Communications among its customers.

According to Qwilt’s study of U.S. MSO broadband data, Amazon Instant Video traffic jumped 278% on “some” operator networks in March versus the year earlier.

The numbers come into play as Amazon looks to juice those numbers further with the launch of Fire TV, an Android-powered box that is tightly integrated with Amazon's own video streaming and electronic sell-through services but also provides access to other apps, including Netflix, Hulu Plus and Showtime Anytime.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.