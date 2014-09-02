Study: 84% of U.S. Homes Take Pay-TV

About 84% of U.S. homes subscribe to some form of pay-TV service, a figure that factors in occupied housing growth, Leichtman Research Group found in its 12th-annual study of the sector.

The study—Cable, DBS & Telcos: Competing for Customers 2014—notes that penetration of pay-TV among residential households has waned from its peak in 2010 following the broadcast TV digital transition.

“The number of pay-TV subscribers in the U.S. remains about as high as it has ever been, but penetration of pay-TV services in consumers’ homes has declined over the past few years as subscriber growth has leveled-off, while occupied housing in the U.S. has increased,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG, in a statement. “Housing growth has been exclusively among renters, who tend to be more challenging for the pay-TV industry than home owners because of their comparatively lower income, younger age, and greater likelihood to move."

