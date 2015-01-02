Study: 76% Of Homes Have DVR, Netflix Or Use VOD

More than three quarters (76%) of U.S. homes have a DVR, subscribe to Netflix or use video-on-demand from a cable or telco provider, up from 70% last year, Leichtman Research Group found in its latest study. Additionally, 26% of homes use two of those services, and 11% use all three, LRG found in “On-Demand TV 2014: A Nationwide Study on VOD and DVRs,” its 13th annual study on the topic.

LRG’s study, based on a survey of more than 1,230 U.S. homes, also found that 62% homes that take a pay-TV service also have a DVR, up 41% from five years ago, while just 1% of homes that don’t take pay-TV have a DVR. Additionally, more than half (55%) of homes with a DVR now have it on more than one TV set, versus 28% five years ago.

DVR adoption continues to skew toward higher income brackets, as 66% of homes with annual household incomes of more than $75,000 have one, compared to 33% among those with incomes of less than $30,000.

