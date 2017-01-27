Study: 74% of U.S. Broadband Homes Have an Internet-Connected TV

The penetration of internet-connected TVs among U.S. broadband homes has climbed from 50% in 2013, to about 74% by the end of 2016, according to new data from The Diffusion Group.

Though penetration grew another 15% between 2014 and 2015, the rate of growth slowed to 4%. That slowdown is not unexpected, given earlier indications that connected TV penetration would rise alongside increasing consumer adoption of broadband services.

"At 74% penetration, connected TV use is squarely in the Late Mainstream phase of its trajectory," Michael Greeson, president and director of research at TDG, said in statement. "Barring any major disruption in TV technology or market conditions, growth will slow each year as the solution reaches saturation."

That trend, he added, makes OTT-TV services “particularly well positioned to leverage this utility, which permits scale at much lower costs.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.