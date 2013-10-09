Study: 74% of Mobile Users Have Smartphones

A new study confirms the rapid spread of mobile technologies, with a new survey from Frank N. Magid Associates finding that 74% of American mobile consumers now use a smartphone, and 52% of mobile consumers use a tablet.

The data contained in the study, "The Heartbeat of Connected Culture: Smartphones and Tablets," also indicates 45% of smartphone viewers and 71% tablet viewers now watch long-form TV, movie, and sports content on those devices.

"Consumers have made the clear leap into mobile long-form," says Andrew Hare, Magid research director. "Beyond just TV and traditional video consumption, however, the visual culture has taken over with the growth of Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Vine, showing consumers increasingly prefer to communicate through images and video."

Those devices are increasingly having an economic impact with 50% of tablet users regularly shopping online with their device, producing an average annual e-commerce spend of $230.

The study was based on a nationally representative sample of 2,500 cell or smartphone owners aged 12-64 from a survey conducted between Aug. 12 and 24, 2013.