Study: 7% Subscribe to Broadband and OTT, Not Pay TV

Offering another view into the world of cord-cutters and cord-nevers, about 7% of U.S. homes subscribe to broadband and an over-the-top video service but don’t take a traditional pay TV service, Parks Associates found in a new study, TV Everywhere and the New World of OTT.

Parks Associates said that figure includes consumers who have cut the cord on pay TV or have never subscribed to a pay TV service. The figure is 4% or less among all households in Western nations, the firm said, noting that the trend is causing MVPDs, such as Dish Network, to respond by launching OTT services that appeal to consumers who shun traditional pay TV.

“The OTT video services marketplace continues its rapid rate of change, impacting the video ecosystem across world markets,” Brett Sappington, director of research at Parks Associates, said in a statement. “While operator attempts at TV Everywhere have made little impact, OTT video services are experiencing a boom.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.