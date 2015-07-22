Study: 59% Watch Mobile TV

In what’s sure to be welcome news to Verizon as it prepares to launch its mobile-first video service by “late summer” – more than half of consumers are already watching TV on mobile platforms.

That’s according to Arris’ latest Consumer Entertainment Index, which found that 59% of consumers now watch mobile TV, a figure that jumps to 72% of 16-24 year-olds. And there’s an uptick among older consumers, as the number of mobile TV viewers among those who are 65 or older rose 11%, Arris found.

That older demographic, Arris said, “presents an excellent growth opportunity for operators if they can help consumers overcome barriers of inconvenience and cost, and make it easier to download or stream content.”

