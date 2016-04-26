Study: 4K Set-Top Market Growth Hindered by High Prices

The global market for 4K-enabled set-top boxes is expected to hit $3.65 billion by 2024, a disappointing figure considering the 4K set-top market was valued at $2.62 billion in 2015, according to a new report.

The higher cost of 4K video content and set-tops compared to high-def and standard definition content and services will be partly responsible for the slow growth, according to data from Grand View Research. “Moreover, issues such as low penetration of high-speed broadband internet in the developing economies required for IPTV and OTT service subscriptions is anticipated to hinder the regional industry growth,” the report reads.

In North America, Grand View sees approximately 16 million 4K-enabled set-tops in the market by the end of 2016, a figure that will plateau at around 21 million in 2022.

That’s not to say the numbers may be conservative: Grand View does note that there’s increasing consumer demand for Ultra High-Def (UHD) 4K content, the entry level price for 4K TVs is extremely low, and satellite and cable providers are certainly pushing 4K services.

IPTV UHD set-tops contributed 20% of market revenue in 2014, and are expected to grow their share over the next eight years, according to the report, while hybrid set-tops are expected to see smaller growth over the same period.

4K set-tops in the Asia Pacific market accounted for more than 25% of global revenue in 2014, and China along with India are expected to be the big growth countries in that region in the coming years.