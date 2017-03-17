Study: 20% of U.S. Pay-TV Subs Are Dissatisfied

In numbers that fan the flames of the small but growing cord-cutting trend, about 20% of U.S. pay-TV subs say they are dissatisfied with their service, a 100% increase from early 2013, Parks Associates found in a survey of 10,000 U.S. broadband homes conducted in Q3 2016.

On the other end, about one-third said they were very satisfied with their pay-TV service, a drop from 57% from 2013 results. The dip in satisfaction was highest among telco TV subs.

“High satisfaction with pay TV has dropped across all providers,” Brett Sappington, senior director of research at Parks Associates, said in a statement. “Telco services have seen the highest drop in highly satisfied customers compared to cable and satellite providers. The plummeting satisfaction levels ultimately affect service/channel package upgrades, cord cutting, engagement, and perception of operator-driven service changes (e.g., dropped or added channels).”



