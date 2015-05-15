Study: 11% of Homes Rely on Shared OTT Video Accounts

Nearly 60% of U.S. broadband homes use over-the-top video services, but account sharing is becoming increasingly prevalent, Parks Associates found in a recent study.

According to the Q3 2014 survey of U.S. broadband households, 57% of them access an OTT video subscription, but 8% are using credentials held by someone outside their home, and 6% are exclusively using shared accounts to access subscription OTT video content.

The finding equates to 11% of all households that are relying exclusively on shared accounts when using subscription-based OTT services, said the research firm, which will expand on the consumer demand for OTT and discuss revenue service strategies at its CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected home Conference, set for May 19-21 in San Francisco.

