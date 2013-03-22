Studios Win Court Victory in Peer-to-Peer Piracy Case

A federal court has ruled that websites that facilitated

peer-to-peer file sharing of illegal content were secondarily liable for copyright

infringement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Thursday

upheld a Central California District Court's summary judgment that Gary Fung

and Isohunt Web Technologies were

liable for contributory copyright infringement.

Pointing to the Supreme Court decision in the Grokster case,

the Ninth Circuit said the defendant was liable under the inducement theory

because the studios established that the defendant had as an object of the

sites promoting the use of the BitTorrent file-sharing protocol to infringe

copyrighted TV shows and movies.

The court found that the defendant was not entitled to

protection from liability under any safe harbor provisions of the Digital

Millennium Copyright Act.

"[I]f one provides a service that could be used to

infringe copyrights, with the manifested intent that the service actually be

used in that manner, that person is liable for the infringement that occurs

through the use of the service," said the Court. That intent included not

taking any steps to filter infringing content and promoting the site for the

purposes of infringing.

The district court had held that Fung was not covered by

safe harbors because the files resided on his servers. The appeals court said

that was wrong, but found other reasons to deny the harbors.

The Ninth Circuit said that while the "torrents"

of files reside on Fung websites, if they were uploaded by users of the site

rather than the site itself, Fung would, at least facially, be eligible for

safe harbor assuming other criteria.

But he was not eligible because he had "red flag"

knowledge that the content was infringing. "[T]he record is replete with

instances of Fung actively encouraging infringement, by urging his users to

both upload and download particular copyrighted works, providing assistance to

those seeking to watch copyrighted films, and helping his users burn

copyrighted material onto DVDs," said the court It also concluded that

Fung had ample ability to control the infringement, but did not exercise it.

The film and TV studios who sought the summary judgment

included Columbia Pictures, Disney, Paramount, Tristar, Twentieth Century Fox,

Universal and Warner Bros.

"Today's ruling represents an important step

toward realizing the enormous potential of the Internet as a platform for

legitimate commerce and job creation -- including millions of workers in the

creative industries," said Henry Hoberman, VP and global general counsel for

the Motion Picture Association of America, in a statement. "This ruling affirms

a core principle of copyright law: Those who build businesses around

encouraging, enabling, and helping others to commit copyright infringement are

themselves infringers, and will be held accountable for their illegal

actions. It also strikes an important blow in the fight to preserve the

jobs of millions of workers in the creative industries, whose hard work and

investments are exploited by rogue websites for their own profit."