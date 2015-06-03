Streamy Awards to Air on VH1

In another sign of the growing importance of online video, dick clark productions, Tubefilter and VH1 have announced that the 5th Annual Streamy Awards will broadcast live on VH1 on Sept. 17.

The awards, which honor the best in online video and their creators, will also be streamed live.

“The VH1 audience is connected on every platform,” said Tom Calderone, president, VH1 in a statement. “So it’s a natural for VH1 to celebrate the innovators who, like us, entertain literally millions of viewers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with dick clark productions and Tubefilter on amplifying all of the amazing creativity of the past year by presenting the Streamy Awards for the first time ever on television.”

The producers also announced that submissions for the awards from creators and fans in a variety of categories would be accepted between June 3 and June 26 at www.streamys.org.

"Our partnership with VH1 is not only a huge milestone for the Streamy Awards, but also a triumph for the entire creator community," said Streamy Awards creator Drew Baldwin in a statement. "Having the full support of such a major media network validates what we have believed all along—native digital creators are integral to the future of entertainment."

The companies noted that last year’s 4th Annual Streamy Awards garnered more than 7 million views on YouTube and that creators and fans generated more than 1 billion impressions around the show.