Streamers Among Brand Loyalty Leaders

Video streamers again took three of the top 10 spots in the just-released 2021 Brand Keys loyalty survey as consumers looked for comfort amid what Brand Keys called a "COVID-induced medical and marketplace trial-by-fire" and toughest test of consumer loyalty in the four decades it has been conducting research.



According to the customer engagement research consultant, Netflix took the number three spot (down from number 2 in 2020), while Amazon was at number 5 (down two spots from number 3 in 2020) and Disney Plus was at number 6 (up one spot from 7 in 2020).



Amazon's online retail site was the top brand in loyalty, as it was in 2020.



Hulu also made the list at number 18, (up one spot from 19 in 2020), while Apple TV was new to the list, coming in at number 26 on the brand loyalty hit parade.



The analysis was conducted over the past two months and included over 53,000 assessments from men and women 16-65 from nine different U.S. census regions. The survey featured 1,260 brands in 112 categories.



And while Big Tech has been taking big hits in Washington, that does not seem to have affected brand loyalty. Google, Apple, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube all remaining among the top 20, as they were in 2020.

