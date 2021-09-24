Streamers Among Brand Loyalty Leaders
Brand Keys said comfort dominates amid COVID-19 trial by fire
Video streamers again took three of the top 10 spots in the just-released 2021 Brand Keys loyalty survey as consumers looked for comfort amid what Brand Keys called a "COVID-induced medical and marketplace trial-by-fire" and toughest test of consumer loyalty in the four decades it has been conducting research.
According to the customer engagement research consultant, Netflix took the number three spot (down from number 2 in 2020), while Amazon was at number 5 (down two spots from number 3 in 2020) and Disney Plus was at number 6 (up one spot from 7 in 2020).
Amazon's online retail site was the top brand in loyalty, as it was in 2020.
Hulu also made the list at number 18, (up one spot from 19 in 2020), while Apple TV was new to the list, coming in at number 26 on the brand loyalty hit parade.
The analysis was conducted over the past two months and included over 53,000 assessments from men and women 16-65 from nine different U.S. census regions. The survey featured 1,260 brands in 112 categories.
And while Big Tech has been taking big hits in Washington, that does not seem to have affected brand loyalty. Google, Apple, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube all remaining among the top 20, as they were in 2020.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.