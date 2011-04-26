Streambox Upgrades IP Contribution Service

Streambox has launched a new version of its IP-based newsgathering, video contribution service, Streambox Live Pro, for the delivery of video back to studios.

The Streambox Live Pro service offers a number of enhancements, including uncapped bandwidth, the use of Advanced Audio Encoding (AAC) and the ability to use higher speed 4G networks that allow reporters to send back more video content at higher quality levels from the field.

"Using Streambox Live Pro's uncapped bandwidth over a 4G network as a video delivery solution raises the bar for newsgathering," noted Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox in a statement. "The ability to transmit live high-quality HD/SD video reliably for a low cost, even in remote or densely congested locations, gives field newsgathering a powerful advantage by increasing the flexibility, reach, and quality of their breaking news and real-time reporting."

Streambox Live Pro's uncapped bandwidth also allows broadcasters to take advantage of the entire bandwidth available from their chosen 3G or 4G cellular, Wi-Fi, LAN, or other Internet network.