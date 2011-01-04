Streambox Adds Verizon 4G Capabilities

In an important development for the delivery of high definition video from the field, Streambox has upgraded its Hybrid HD/SD Software Encoder so that it is now capable of transporting HD video with only one cellular modem using Verizon's new 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network. Using the higher bandwidth offered by Verizon's 4G network, which was launched in 38 cities in December, will make it easier for local broadcasters to transmit high def video back from the field.

Streambox Hybrid HD/SD Encoder is able to stream live or stored broadcast-quality standard definition video at 1.5 to 2 Megabits per second (Mbps), and breaking news quality HD video at 2 to 5 Mbps.

"The ability to transmit high-quality HD/SD video reliably over a low-cost 3G/4G wireless IP connection, even from densely congested locations, gives field newsgathering and streaming contributors unprecedented flexibility when delivering video," said Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox, in a statement. "In today's highly competitive television news environment, this efficient solution will give our broadcasting and streaming customers a powerful advantage by extending both the reach and quality of their breaking news and live video contributions."

Streambox mobile broadcast encoder Avenir is also compatible with Verizon's 4G LTE network. The battery-powered unit delivers broadcast quality video using a single Verizon cellular modem and has the ability to bond up to eight cellular modems simultaneously.

In the near future, Streambox is also planning to release a new product that will take advantage of 4G networks.