Strauss: Comcast Eyes Video App Consolidation

Comcast is in the process of consolidating its video applications into a uniform, all-knowing app that will alter what content is available to customers when they are in or out of the home, Matt Strauss, Comcast Cable’s executive VP and GM of video services said during a keynote at the Wells Fargo Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York.

The resulting app, he explained, will apply the content rights that are part of the customer’s subscription when streaming via the home network or when connected on the go via Wi-Fi of cellular.

Currently, Comcast accomplishes that with two different apps. The Xfinity TV replicates the in-home offering, including linear and VOD lineup, while Xfinity TV Go has access to content with TV Everywhere rights (a subset of VOD fare and about 100 live TV channels, plus, for X1 subs, shows recorded to the Comcast Cloud DVR).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.