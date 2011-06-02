Stewart/O'Reilly Debate is Top Political YouTube Video

Cable proved a big draw on YouTube last week, according to the Project for Excellence in Journalism's New Media Index.



According to that tally for May 21-27), the most viewed news or politics video on the site was the first part of an interview between Fox News' Bill O'Reilly and Comedy Central's Jon Stewart. It had 1,613,866 views at press time.



Part two of the interview came in at number five on that most-viewed list (it had 752,362 views at press time).



Stewart and O'Reilly debated the president's invitation of Grammy-winning rapper Common to a White House event celebrating poetry.

