Starz’s ‘Outlander’ Returns in November

Starz has set a November return for the seventh season of drama series Outlander.

The network said eight remaining episodes of Outlander's seventh season will debut November 22, more than a year after the June 2023 premiere of the season's first eight episodes. The series, which stars Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, is currently in production for its eighth and final season.

Starz also announced the addition of several new cast members for time-traveling drama's eighth season, including Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty and Carla Woodcock.

Starz's Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood, is currently in production.

Along with Balfe and Heughan, Outlander stars John Bell, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips.

Outlander is executive produced by Balfe, Heughan, Matthew Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.