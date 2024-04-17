‘For All Mankind’ Spinoff Is in the Works at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has a spinoff of For All Mankind in the works. It is called Star City and details the cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence officers working behind the Iron Curtain to put a man on the moon.

For All Mankind, for its part, has been renewed for season five. Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi created the show, and Nedivi and Wolpert are showrunners on the spinoff.

Both series are produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high-quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, said. “There is so much to explore, and we, along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing For All Mankind universe.”

Apple TV Plus calls Star City “a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce Star City with Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind,” Wolpert and Nedivi said. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

Wolpert and Nedivi are also showrunners on For All Mankind, and executive produce with Moore, Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Kira Snyder.

Season four is set in 2003.