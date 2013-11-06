Starz Wants Broadband Bundle, Too

Comcast's testing of a new offering that would pair premium channel Home Box Office with broadband for $40 per month has Starz CEO Chris Albrecht hungry to get in on the deal.

Comcast said last week that it is testing "Internet Plus," a package that includes HBO, a few cable channels and 20 Megabit per second to 25 Mbps broadband service for $40 per month for the first year. After that, the price rises to about $70 per month.

In a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter results, Albrecht said the Internet Plus package is something Starz "has been asking for, for awhile."



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.