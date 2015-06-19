Starz TV Everywhere App Plays on Amazon’s Fire TV

Starz has launched a version of Starz Play, its authenticated TV Everywhere app, for the Amazon Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick.

In addition to the Fire TV and browsers, Starz has also built and launched Starz Play apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Kindle Fire and Nook tablets, and the Xbox 360 and Xbox One. It has also optimized the app to run on the Chromecast, Google’s streaming adapter.

Starz said the app currently offers more than 450 monthly selections, including about 300 movies and more than 150 episodes from originals such as Power, Outlander, Survivor’s Remorse, Black Sails and Spartacus.

