Starz Throws 'Spartacus' Game Into Facebook Arena

Starz Entertainment is hoping to stir some bloodlust with the launch

of its first social-media game, as part of promoting the Jan. 21

premiere of original series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

The game, to be available on Facebook, puts users in charge of their

own gladiator school to assemble and train a team of up to nine

gladiators. The ultimate goal is to have the fighters battle in the top

arenas of the Roman Empire.

"We went out to build a kick-ass gladiator game that would also build

our brand," said Marc DeBevoise, Starz Media's senior vice president of

digital media, business development and strategy.

