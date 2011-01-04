Starz Throws 'Spartacus' Game Into Facebook Arena
Starz Entertainment is hoping to stir some bloodlust with the launch
of its first social-media game, as part of promoting the Jan. 21
premiere of original series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.
The game, to be available on Facebook, puts users in charge of their
own gladiator school to assemble and train a team of up to nine
gladiators. The ultimate goal is to have the fighters battle in the top
arenas of the Roman Empire.
"We went out to build a kick-ass gladiator game that would also build
our brand," said Marc DeBevoise, Starz Media's senior vice president of
digital media, business development and strategy.
