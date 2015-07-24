Starz Sparks Encore Play App for Fire TV

Starz said it has launched Encore Play, its TV Everywhere service for Encore, on Amazon's Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick.

The app, which debuted on those platforms on June 19 and offers more than 1,300 monthly selections, follows the launch of the Starz Play app for the Fire TV platform last month.

Amazon’s Fire TV platform supports several other TVE apps, including HBO Go, Showtime Anytime and WatchESPN, among others.

