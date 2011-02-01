Starz Scans AT&T Mobile Barcodes
Starz Entertainment is testing out AT&T's mobile barcode service,
which lets consumers use a smartphone to scan 2D barcodes on print ads,
posters or billboards to get more info or subscribe to the premium
programmer's services.
Starz will include AT&T mobile barcodes in select print and
outdoor advertising during the charter program, starting with promotions
for the original series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, which started a six-episode run on Jan. 21.
Starz will experiment with the mobile technology to
gauge how well it reaches interested customers with special offers that
highlight original programming and exclusive movies. When consumers scan
a barcode with a compatible phone -- from AT&T or other carriers --
they will be presented with additional information on the show, video
clips and an opportunity to sign up for Starz through their provider.
The Starz test of the mobile barcodes runs from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2011.
