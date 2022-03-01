Starz Renews 'Hightown' For Third Season

Starz will return to Cape Cod for more crime drama as it has renewed Hightown for a third season.

The series stars Monica Raymund as a local policer investigating a crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, according to the network. The second season of the series ended this past December.

“Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

Hightown also stars Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood. The series is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz. ■

