Starz Renews 'Hightown' For Third Season
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Crime drama stars Monica Raymund
Starz will return to Cape Cod for more crime drama as it has renewed Hightown for a third season.
The series stars Monica Raymund as a local policer investigating a crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, according to the network. The second season of the series ended this past December.
“Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”
Also: Content Spotlight: 'Hightown' Creator Rebecca Perry Cutter Discusses Crime Series’ Second Season (podcast)
Hightown also stars Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood. The series is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz. ■
Also: 'Power Book IV: Force’ Premiere Sets Starz Record for Multiplatform Viewers
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.