Starz Pumps Up the Volume on Xbox One

DTS said it has struck an agreement that paves the way for Starz to offer movies and original series in DTS-HD multi-channel surround sound via its TV Everywhere apps for the Microsoft Xbox One console.

DTS said Starz is the first premium pay TV service to support the format on authenticated TVE apps. Starz has added that capability, typically used for surround sound movie soundtracks on Blu-ray discs, on the Xbox One for its trio of apps – Starz Play, Encore Play and Movieplex Play.

Starz also supports Dolby 5.1 for those apps on the Xbox One.

