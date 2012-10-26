Starz Promotes Tech, IT Executives
Starz Entertainment has promoted James Porter to the newly
created positions of senior VP, media systems and IT development, and Jodi
Robinson to VP of Internet and interactive technology.
Porter, who joined the company in 1994, had been VP of media
systems and IT development. He manages all activities for broadcast and
infrastructural operations for the channels and advanced services, in addition
to the IT group.
Robinson, who joined Starz in 2006, oversees a group that
spearheads technology strategy and development for the company, including
advanced services and interactive television. Her team led the development of
the recently launched Starz Play and Encore Play authenticated platforms and applications.
"These two executive promotions at Starz are in recognition
of the incredible efforts by two great leaders in the technology group,"
explained senior VP of programming and IT development, Ray Milius, in a
statement. "Jim and Jodi are key contributors whose vision and leadership will
help prepare and lead us for the next generation of content delivery and
operational support."
