Starz Promotes Tech, IT Executives

Starz Entertainment has promoted James Porter to the newly

created positions of senior VP, media systems and IT development, and Jodi

Robinson to VP of Internet and interactive technology.





Porter, who joined the company in 1994, had been VP of media

systems and IT development. He manages all activities for broadcast and

infrastructural operations for the channels and advanced services, in addition

to the IT group.





Robinson, who joined Starz in 2006, oversees a group that

spearheads technology strategy and development for the company, including

advanced services and interactive television. Her team led the development of

the recently launched Starz Play and Encore Play authenticated platforms and applications.





"These two executive promotions at Starz are in recognition

of the incredible efforts by two great leaders in the technology group,"

explained senior VP of programming and IT development, Ray Milius, in a

statement. "Jim and Jodi are key contributors whose vision and leadership will

help prepare and lead us for the next generation of content delivery and

operational support."