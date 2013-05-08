Starz Plays on New Devices

Starz has announced that its authenticated TV Everywhere apps, Starz Play, Encore Play, and MoviePlex Play apps will now be available for a wide array of new devices for the Android and other platforms. The new devices supported by the apps include Nook HD, Nook HD+ and select Google Nexus devices.

The apps, which had had previously been available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch as free downloads from the App Store, can now also be downloaded from the Google Play and Nook Apps storefronts.

Starz is expected to announce additional devices later this year.

In addition, Starz has upgraded the apps so that users can access content over 3G and 4G cellular networks in addition to broadband and Wi-Fi.

AT&T U-verse TV, Cox Communications, DirecTV and Verizon FiOS currently offer the Play services for their subscribers to the Starz premium services. Starz says additional distributors are expected to launch the authenticated product in 2013.