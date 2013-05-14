Starz Plays With Fire

Starz's trio of TV Everywhere apps are on Fire - the Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD tablets, that is.

The premium programmer announced Tuesday that it has released versions of its three authenticated apps - Starz Play, Encore Play and MoviePlex Play - for Amazon's latest line of connected, color tablets. That follows last week's debut to a handful of other Android-powered devices (the Nook HD and HD+ and select Google Nexus tablets). Starz also supports apps on Apple iOS devices and PC browsers, and expects to add more devices and apps to the list later this year.

Four pay TV operators - AT&T U-verse, Cox Communications, DirecTV and Verizon FiOS TV - offer access to any of the Starz Play apps, though Starz likewise expects to sign on more distributors later this year. Comcast is expected to support Play this year, but, for now, it provides access to TV Everywhere fare from Starz via the MSO's Web portal and Xfinity TV Player app.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.