Starz Play, NBCU Cut a Deal

Starz Play, the OTT SVOD service offered in 19 countries across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, has inked a deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution to offer subs TV box sets, TV series currently available in the U.S., and films from NBCU.

The deal will give Starz Play access to series such as Mr. Robot and Bates Motel, movies such as Lucy, The Bourne Legacy, and Despicable Me, and the ability to sell box sets for 12 Monkeys and Heroes.

“NBCUniversal is known to cater to a broad audience and we are delighted to announce our deal with such a reputable studio. From the Fast and the Furious films – Universal Pictures’ biggest franchise of all time - to the Jurassic Park movies, Universal Pictures delivers some of the most popular titles in the world of cinematography,” Maaz Sheikh, CEO of Starz Play, said in a statement.



