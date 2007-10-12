Starz to Offer First Look at Mad Money

Overture Films’ Mad Money will be released in theaters Jan. 18, but Starz viewers will get the first look at footage from the comedy, starring Queen Latifah, Diane Keaton and Katie Holmes.

Once each month starting Sunday, Starz will airStarz Movie News features on Mad Money, including scenes and clips from the film.

Special On the Set:Mad Money will air later this year and offer behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Mad Money, as well as talent interviews.

And in January, the cable network will air Mad MoneyMarathon, hosted by Queen Latifah and her mother, Rita Owens.

Overture is owned by Starz Entertainment.