Starz Launches Three New HD Channels

Starz Entertainment is adding three new high-definition movie channels to its stable.

With the addition of Starz Comedy HD, Starz Edge HD and Starz Kids & Family HD, the premium-movie service now offers five channels in HD, joining the flagship Starz HD East and West Coast feeds. The new channels will be East Coast feeds.

DirecTV is currently the only distributor carrying the new channels and the Starz flagship channel. The satellite-television provider included them in its rollout of new HD offerings that brings its HD-channel count to 72.

The DirecTV channel lineup for the HD offerings will have Starz Kids on channel 518, Starz Comedy on 519, Starz Edge on 522 and Starz East and West on 520 and 521, respectively.

"We commend DirecTV for being first to market in carrying all five of the Starz HD channels and meeting the growing consumer demand for quality HD programming,” Starz Entertainment president and chief operating officer Bill Myers said in a statement. “HD is a key part of the Starz business strategy and product mix -- both for linear channels and on-demand -- and we look forward to additional opportunities to bring even more movies to market in the future."