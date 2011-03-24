Starz To Delay Netflix's Access To New Originals For 90 Days
Starz Entertainment will implement a new policy under which episodes of its
original series will not be available on Netflix until 90 days after the debut
on the Starz network, starting with the April 1 premiere of period drama Camelot,
with first-run movies later following suit.
However, subscribers with Comcast, Dish Network and AT&T -- which have
agreements with Starz to offer "TV Everywhere" access authenticated
services -- will still have full access to all current network programming
through Starz Online.
On Netflix, past seasons of Starz series, including Spartacus, and
previously aired movies will continue to be available for streaming, according
to a spokeswoman for the programmer.
Netflix vice president of corporate communications Steve Swasey said the
change was "straightforward," noting that the company's subscribers
place more value on breadth of content selection than immediacy. He said the
90-day window for Starz content was still shorter than some TV licensing deals.
