Starz To Delay Netflix's Access To New Originals For 90 Days

Starz Entertainment will implement a new policy under which episodes of its

original series will not be available on Netflix until 90 days after the debut

on the Starz network, starting with the April 1 premiere of period drama Camelot,

with first-run movies later following suit.

However, subscribers with Comcast, Dish Network and AT&T -- which have

agreements with Starz to offer "TV Everywhere" access authenticated

services -- will still have full access to all current network programming

through Starz Online.

On Netflix, past seasons of Starz series, including Spartacus, and

previously aired movies will continue to be available for streaming, according

to a spokeswoman for the programmer.

Netflix vice president of corporate communications Steve Swasey said the

change was "straightforward," noting that the company's subscribers

place more value on breadth of content selection than immediacy. He said the

90-day window for Starz content was still shorter than some TV licensing deals.

Click here for the full story on Multichannel News.