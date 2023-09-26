Starz Cancels Scripted Series 'Heels,' 'Run The World,' 'Blindspotting'
Network not moving forward with 'The Venery of Samantha Bird' series
Starz has pulled the plug on three of its sophomore scripted series Run The World, Heels and Blindspotting, the network confirmed Monday.
Run The World, executive produced by Leigh Davenport, follows the lives of a group of Black women who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination, according to network officials. The series stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola and Erika Alexander. The series ended its second season in July.
Pro wrestling-themed drama Heels follow follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. The series, which concluded its eight-episode final season on September 15, stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack and James Harrison.
Blindspotting, based on the 2018 movie of the same name, follows a young woman whose life gets turned around after her partner of 12 years and father of her son is suddenly incarcerated. The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jaylen Barron, Atticus Woodward and Helen Hunt.
The series, created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, ended its second season on Starz in May.
The pay TV service has also confirmed that it will not go ahead with plans to launch drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird, which follows a young woman's whose seemingly storybook love affair isn't what it seems.
Also: Starz Names Sofia Chang as EVP, Chief Distribution Officer
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.