Starz Cancels Scripted Series 'Heels,' 'Run The World,' 'Blindspotting'

Starz has pulled the plug on three of its sophomore scripted series Run The World, Heels and Blindspotting, the network confirmed Monday.

Run The World, executive produced by Leigh Davenport, follows the lives of a group of Black women who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination, according to network officials. The series stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola and Erika Alexander. The series ended its second season in July.

Pro wrestling-themed drama Heels follow follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. The series, which concluded its eight-episode final season on September 15, stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack and James Harrison.

Blindspotting, based on the 2018 movie of the same name, follows a young woman whose life gets turned around after her partner of 12 years and father of her son is suddenly incarcerated. The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jaylen Barron, Atticus Woodward and Helen Hunt.

The series, created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, ended its second season on Starz in May.

The pay TV service has also confirmed that it will not go ahead with plans to launch drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird, which follows a young woman's whose seemingly storybook love affair isn't what it seems.

