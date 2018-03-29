Starz App Reaches LG Smart TVs

Starz is the latest programmer to launch an app for certain smart TVs from LG Electronics that are powered by webOS.

Like Showtime’s launch on LG's smart TV platform earlier this week, Starz’s debut on those sets is for an app that supports both its standalone, direct-to-consumer service (for $8.99 per month), as well as its authenticated TV Everywhere offering for consumers with pay TV subscriptions from MVPDs that support the app.

Starz said the app, which includes access to originals such as Counterpart, Power and Outlander, is available on 2018 LG OLED TVs and LG Super UHD TVs with the AI ThinQ platform, as well as its 2016 and 2017 models with webOS.

Starz has also launched apps for Samsung smart TVs, Fire TV devices, Xbox One consoles, Apple TV boxes, iOS and Android mobile devices, Roku players and Roku TVs, and Sony-made TVs that run the Android TV OS.