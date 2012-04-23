Startup NimbleTV To Build Set-Top Farms For Internet TV Play

NimbleTV, a 15-employee startup in New York City, is promising to sign up anyone anywhere in the world for pay-TV service locally, and then deliver live and recorded programming over the Internet to a slew of devices -- an approach the company maintains is perfectly legal.

NimbleTV's backers include Tribune Co., which owns or operates 23 local broadcast TV stations across the U.S.

Here's how it works, according to CEO Anand Subramanian: NimbleTV signs up for satellite or cable TV service on behalf of its customers, and manages the installation of set-top boxes at a physical location somewhere in a given market. The company then re-encodes the signals to deliver live TV or DVR recordings over the Internet, to wherever the customer may be.

