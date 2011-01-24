Startup Leap Media Launches Matchmaking Site For Advanced TV Ads
Leap Media Group is launching the beta of AdYield.tv, a site
dedicated to matching up buyers and sellers of advanced TV advertising.
AdYield.tv
isn't an ad exchange or ad network. Instead, it lets media planners
search on criteria that meet a campaign's objective and find advanced TV
inventory that meet that criteria. Then, AdYield.tv facilitates the
sales process between the buyer and the seller.
"What eHarmony is to dating, we're to advertising," Leap Media Group partner Chris Pizzurro said.
New
York-based Leap Media has more than 60 buyers and sellers on the
platform. Participants on the inventory side include programmers such as
ABC, Discovery Communications, Comcast Networks and Turner Broadcasting
System's TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and CNN; operators such as Comcast,
Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and
Verizon FiOS; independent VOD networks Havoc Television and MagRack; and
connected-TV app developers.
