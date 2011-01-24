Startup Leap Media Launches Matchmaking Site For Advanced TV Ads

Leap Media Group is launching the beta of AdYield.tv, a site

dedicated to matching up buyers and sellers of advanced TV advertising.

AdYield.tv

isn't an ad exchange or ad network. Instead, it lets media planners

search on criteria that meet a campaign's objective and find advanced TV

inventory that meet that criteria. Then, AdYield.tv facilitates the

sales process between the buyer and the seller.

"What eHarmony is to dating, we're to advertising," Leap Media Group partner Chris Pizzurro said.

New

York-based Leap Media has more than 60 buyers and sellers on the

platform. Participants on the inventory side include programmers such as

ABC, Discovery Communications, Comcast Networks and Turner Broadcasting

System's TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and CNN; operators such as Comcast,

Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and

Verizon FiOS; independent VOD networks Havoc Television and MagRack; and

connected-TV app developers.

