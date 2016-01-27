Starry Eyes Wireless Broadband Alternative

After trying to revolutionize TV but falling short with Aereo, Chet Kanojia will attempt do the same with broadband with Starry, a wireless high-speed Internet service startup that will rely on millimeter wave technology.

Starry, emerging from Kanojia and his Project Decibel team, said its aim is to “re-imagine” broadband access using a lineup of products that rely on millimeter wave band active phased array technology for what will become a national fixed wireless platform.

Starry said its platform, which will be capable of delivering speeds up to 1 Gbps to the home wirelessly, will feature a self-installation system and will not be saddled with data usage caps. The company also introduced the Starry Station, a Wi-Fi-capable hub that features a 3.8-inch touchscreen.

