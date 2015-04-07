‘Star Wars’ Going Digital

Priming the pump for the Dec. 18 theatrical release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Walt Disney Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox announced Monday that the six original films in the saga will be available in digital HD on April 10 on a wide range of platforms.

The digital collection is already available for pre-order from partners that include iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation Video, the Nook store, M-GO, Amazon Instant Video, Cineplex Store (Canada), Xbox Video, and the Disney Movies Anywhere service (except for episode IV). Verizon FiOS will also offer the new Star Wars digital collection. Comcast, who operates an electronic-sell through offering for set-tops and mobile devices, will be on the sidelines early on since it currently does not have an EST deal with Disney.

Depending on the service, the six-film digital collection (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace; Star Wars: Attack of the Clones; Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith; Star Wars: A New Hope; Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back; and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi) can be had for $89.99, or $20 for each film. According to Disney, the collection will include some never-before-seen features and a curated collection of extras from each film, including deleted scenes.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.