Star TV To Launch Dolby Digital Plus

To differentiate itself the a highly competitive Indian multichannel landscape, Star TV has announced that it will use Dolby Laboratories' Dolby Digital Plus to deliver cinematic surround sound on four of its high-definition channels in India: Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Movies, and Star World.

"Star India's creative leadership, matched with Dolby's superior audio technology, is a reaffirmation of our promise to bring our viewers a world-class HD experience," said Uday Shankar, CEO, Star India. "We're extremely happy that Dolby has joined hands with us to help take the viewer experience of TV to the next level through HD."

Dolby Digital Plus supports up to 7.1 channels of cinema-quality sound.