‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Gets Season 4 on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has ordered a fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and said the fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be the final one. Season five of Lower Decks comes out in the fall.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we're so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP, programming, Paramount Plus. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we're elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere. Similarly, Star Trek: Lower Decks has brought the laughs with an ample amount of heart to the franchise across its four seasons. We can’t wait for audiences to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in this final season.”

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Capt. Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The cast includes Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn.

Lower Decks is an animated comedy about the support crew on the not so important U.S.S. Cerritos. Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid are in the voice cast.

“Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds are integral to the Star Trek franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Studios. “We are extraordinarily proud of both series as they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created almost 60 years ago. We are so grateful to work with Secret Hideout, [executive producers] Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and the cast, crews and artists who craft these important and entertaining stories for fans around the world.”

Star Trek: Discovery debuted its fifth and final season on Paramount Plus April 4.