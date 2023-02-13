'Star Trek: Picard,' 'The Upshaws:' What's Premiering This Week (February 13-20)
Some new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The final voyage of Paramount Plus's Star Trek: Picard series leads a busy week of new and returning shows premiering during President’s Day holiday week.
The third and final season of Paramount Plus’s Star Trek spinoff debuts February 16 and reunites Patrick Stewart’s iconic Jean Luc Picard character with other characters from the Star Trek: Next Generation franchise including La Forge (played by LeVar Burton), Worf (Michael Dorn), Roker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis) as they fight a new enemy, according to Paramount Plus.
Also returning February 16 is the third season of Netflix's Emmy-nominated comedy series The Upshaws, starring Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 6 to February 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
February 14 – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (reality series) – Hulu
February 15 – African Queens (documentary) – Netflix
February 15 – Full Swing (sports documentary) – Netflix
February 15 – Wu-Tang: An American Saga (drama) – Hulu
February 16 -- Double Cross (returning series) -- ALLBLK
February 17 – The 12th Victim (documentary) – Showtime
February 17 – Carnival Row (returning series) – Prime Video
February 17 – Hello Tomorrow (comedy) – Apple TV Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
