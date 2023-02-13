'Star Trek: Picard,' 'The Upshaws:' What's Premiering This Week (February 13-20)

The final voyage of Paramount Plus's Star Trek: Picard series leads a busy week of new and returning shows premiering during President’s Day holiday week.

The third and final season of Paramount Plus’s Star Trek spinoff debuts February 16 and reunites Patrick Stewart’s iconic Jean Luc Picard character with other characters from the Star Trek: Next Generation franchise including La Forge (played by LeVar Burton), Worf (Michael Dorn), Roker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis) as they fight a new enemy, according to Paramount Plus.

Also returning February 16 is the third season of Netflix's Emmy-nominated comedy series The Upshaws, starring Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 6 to February 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

February 14 – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (reality series) – Hulu

February 15 – African Queens (documentary) – Netflix

February 15 – Full Swing (sports documentary) – Netflix

February 15 – Wu-Tang: An American Saga (drama) – Hulu

February 16 -- Double Cross (returning series) -- ALLBLK

February 17 – The 12th Victim (documentary) – Showtime

February 17 – Carnival Row (returning series) – Prime Video

February 17 – Hello Tomorrow (comedy) – Apple TV Plus