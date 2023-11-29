Squid Games Tops the Rankings Amid Controversy — Netflix Weekly Rankings for Nov. 20-26

Netflix has reignited the Squid Games craze, thanks to the release of their reality competition series based on the number one hit Korean series.

Squid Game: The Challenge debuted at No. 1 among the streamer’s English-language TV ranking for the week of November 20-26, with 85.7 million viewing hours and 20.1 million views.

That’s the best number Netflix has had on its English TV rankings for two months, since the fourth season of Sex Education debuted in late September with 108.4 million hours viewed.

But it’s not without controversy, as some contestants from the show have claimed injury and threatened legal action against the streamer.

The spinoff also boosted Netflix’s most popular series of all time, Squid Game, back onto the non-English TV rankings, where it sits at number six with 13.3 million viewing hours.

Squid Games: The Challenge easily surpassed the prior week’s number one entry, The Crown: Season 6, which dropped to just 29.3 million streaming hours last week.

In other news, Leo, Netflix’s musical comedy starring Adam Sandler as Leo the Lizard, a class pet with his sights set on freedom, debuted to 61.7 million viewing hours, scoring Netflix’s best movie opening in three months — and its biggest debut ever for a Netflix animated film.

The film was a comeback of sorts for comedians Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, who each had soft openings for their last Netflix comedies. Burr’s directorial debut, Old Dads, was released in October with 23.1 million hours. Sandler’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah premiered to just 21.3 million viewing hours in August.

Leo also has the rest of the Sandler family in common with You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, including daughters Sunny and Susie, as well as wife Jackie Sandler.

Also tallying more than 34 million views for the week of November 20-26, Leo had Netflix’s biggest English-language movie performance since Gal Gadot action film Heart of Stone premiered to 69.6 million viewing hours the week of August 7-13.

Leo beat out last week’s No. 1 title, The Killer, which lost over half its audience, ending the week with just 17.5 million hours streamed.

Also above The Killer was Best.Christmas.Ever!, which started off the Christmas craze for Netflix at No. 2, keeping most of its admittedly small audience from last week and ending up with 18.2 million viewing hours.

Here are the charts:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)