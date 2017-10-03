SpotX Gets Programmatic Pole Position at Vudu

SpotX said it has scored an exclusive deal to power the programmatic system behind Vudu’s new ad-supported Movies On Us catalog.



Launched last year, Vudu’s free Movies On Us vault, which complements its electronic purchase and rental business, offers more than 3,000 HD movies for free. With that product, Vudu entered a growing advertising VOD sector that includes services such as Crackle, TubiTV as well as a new channel from Roku that delivers a curated selection of free movies from several content partners.



SpotX said its programmatic decisioning technology to power ad campaigns for Vudu’s Movies On Us service.



“The AVOD industry has grown dramatically over the past year, providing advertisers with more ways to reach audiences across screens and delivery systems,” Mike Laband, SpotX’s VP of business development, said in a statement. “Vudu’s Movies on Us feature gives advertisers a unique opportunity to reach millions of viewers on Vudu, which is available across 100,000,000+ devices.”