Spotify Tunes in Video

As part of a broader overhaul, digital music provider Spotify is expanding into video by offering clips and other short-form streaming video from an array of partners, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, Comedy Central, Vice Media and Turner Broadcasting, among others.

Noting that its music-loving users also like to toggle over to catch up on news, listen to podcasts or watch videos, Spotify said its new platform will also suggest video and audio shows.

Other Spotify show/video partners also include BBC Worldwide Entertainment Group, TED, Fusion, CBS Play.it, Epic TV and Tastemade.

