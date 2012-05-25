Spot TV Draws Biggest Campaign Ad Crowd

Through March 2012, the campaigns of the five leading

presidential candidates, including the current president, placed over 65,000

ads on local broadcast outlets -- broadcast TV, radio and cable -- with

broadcast spot TV the top choice (almost 75% of the total), followed by

local/regional cable.

That is according to Nielsen's latest accounting.

Mitt Romney was the big spender, accounting for 57% of the

total, to 32% for the other three Republican contenders (Rick Santorum, Newt

Gingrich and Ron Paul) and 11% for President Obama. The president spent the

greatest percentage of his dollars (over 83.2%) on spot TV, with Gingrich

second at 78.8%, Paul at 76.2%, Romney at 75.1% and Santorum at 59.1%.

But Romney's percentage was of 37,581 ad units to the president's

7,388, so Romney was by far the biggest spender in local TV. Santorum spent the

greatest percentage on local/regional cable (34.2%), but that was only of 9,241

ad units, so at 13.1% of 37,581 units, Romney was the biggest spender in

local/regional cable, too.

The top 10 markets for those ads were in South Carolina,

Florida and Michigan, but Seattle was the only market that drew TV and radio

dollars from all five candidates in the first quarter.